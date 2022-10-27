Ex-NBA star arrested for domestic violence hours after signing China contract

Former NBA star Eric Bledsoe signed a contract on Wednesday to play professionally in China, but that deal could be in jeopardy after he was arrested just hours later.

Bledsoe was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence on Wednesday night, according to a report from TMZ. Police in Lost Hills, Calif., responded to a call at 11:13 p.m. after a woman claimed she had been slapped by her boyfriend.

Bledsoe, 32, was arrested following an investigation. He was booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s station and released on bond.

The woman who accused Bledsoe of hitting her shared a photo on Instagram that appeared to show a red mark on her face. She captioned the photo “NO RELATIONSHIP LIKE THIS IS EVER WORTH STAYING IN,” according to TMZ. The woman also called Bledsoe a “monster” in the post, which has since been deleted.

Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reported on Wednesday that Bledsoe has signed with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association. It is unclear if the arrest will impact his new deal.

Bledsoe played for the Los Angeles Clippers at the start of last season and averaged 9.9 points in 54 games. He was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in February but never appeared in a game for them due to an Achilles injury. Bledsoe was waived and stretched during the offseason and went unsigned as a free agent.

Bledsoe, the 18th pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, is known for his defense. He was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2019 and Second Team in 2020.