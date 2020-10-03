Erik Spoelstra says Heat don’t give a s— what people think

The Miami Heat are down 2-0 in the NBA Finals after being overwhelmed by the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2. It appears frustration is growing as a result.

Coach Erik Spoelstra had a pretty harsh response when discussing the possibility of coming back from down 2-0 in the series. It’s pretty clear he’s not paying attention to whatever narratives are out there.

“We don’t give a s— what anybody else thinks,” Spoelstra said, via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “If you want something badly enough, you figure it out.”

Few are giving the Heat much of a chance to come back after being beaten up in the first two games. Part of that is down to Miami’s inability to even contain one player in particular. Spoelstra clearly still believes in his team, but there’s an understanding that things have to change and fast.