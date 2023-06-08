Erik Spoelstra offers troubling update on Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro has been trying to make his way back onto the floor for the NBA Finals, but it sounds like the Miami Heat may have to finish their season without him.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters on Thursday that Herro has not been fully cleared by doctors. The star guard has only taken part in drills that involve contact with coaches.

Spoelstra on Herro, "He wants to be out there." Spoelstra reiterates, "He's not clear to take that next step." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) June 8, 2023

“He wants to be out there.” Spoelstra said. “He’s not clear to take that next step.”

Herro made a brief appearance during Miami’s shooting drills on Thursday. He was seen with some sort of wrap or brace on his shooting hand.

Tyler Herro just doing some dribbling as he has a small wrap/tape on that surgically repaired shooting hand. pic.twitter.com/31wfTNJw1G — Will Manso (@WillManso) June 8, 2023

Herro suffered a broken hand in the first game of the playoffs. There were reports that he could return for Game 2 or Game 3, but he still has not played.

Herro offered a troubling update on his status ahead of Game 2 on Monday, and Spoelstra’s Thursday update has led to even more pessimism.

The Heat are down 2-1 in the NBA Finals after the Denver Nuggets won Game 3 on Wednesday night. Herro, who averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists during the regular season, would provide Miami with a big boost if he were able to return. That is looking less likely by the day.