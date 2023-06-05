 Skip to main content
#pounditMonday, June 5, 2023

Report raises doubts about Tyler Herro injury return

June 5, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tyler Herro in warmups

Mar 29, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

There was hope that the Miami Heat would get guard Tyler Herro back for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but some new information suggests that Herro’s return may not be a sure thing.

Ros Gold-Onwude of ESPN spoke to Herro before Game 2 and revealed that Herro is still experiencing soreness and swelling in the right hand he broke in the first game of the playoffs. Herro also does not want to rush back and disrupt the team’s rhythm.

Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel went a step further and said one Heat source doubted Herro would play in the series at all.

This pretty clearly shows that Herro’s return is no sure thing, though there was some thought he might return for Game 2. A Game 3 return seems possible, but it also may be that he does not end up playing at all.

The Heat managed to get a split in Denver without Herro, thanks in part to some late heroics by Duncan Robinson. Any contribution from Herro has to be looked at as an unexpected boost at this point.

NBA playoffs 2023Tyler Herro
