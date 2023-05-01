Fans noticed embarrassing error ABC committed for Knicks-Heat game

Fans watching Sunday’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat noticed an embarrassing error committed by ABC.

While Game 1 was at halftime, ABC showed footage of Steph Curry walking to get ready for Game 7 against the Kings. Then ABC showed some stock footage of New York City because of the Knicks-Heat game, which was being played at Madison Square Garden.

What fans noticed was ABC’s stock footage of New York City was so old that the Twin Towers from the World Trade Center were still visible.

Pay attention at the end. How old is this footage ABC is using?! Wtf is goin on here?! pic.twitter.com/254YhBzE1R — Khaled Abdallah (@khaled74) April 30, 2023

The towers collapsed during the terrorist act on 9/11/2001, which resulted in 2,977 deaths, not including the hijackers. There is now a 9/11 Memorial in place of where the towers once stood.

The footage used by ABC is over 21 years old. Someone didn’t catch that error before it was broadcast.