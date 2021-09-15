Report: ESPN considering these two leading candidates to host ‘NBA Countdown’

ESPN needs a new host for their “NBA Countdown” show, and they have two leading candidates in mind, according to a report.

OutKick’s Bobby Burack reported on Tuesday that ESPN is considering Elle Duncan or Michael Eaves to host the program. Both Eaves and Duncan are “SportsCenter” hosts for ESPN but do not have a specific NBA focus.

“Countdown” is the program the precedes ESPN’s coverage of NBA games. Jay Williams and Jalen Rose are the two current analysts on the program.

Burack reports that Cassidy Hubbarth, who covers the NBA and serves as both a host and reporter, is also being considered for the job. Burack suggests two others the network should consider as hosts for the show.

“NBA Countdown” has long been considered a vastly inferior product to “Inside the NBA,” which is the immensely popular NBA pregame/postgame show by TNT. Countdown has lost public respect thanks to the embarrassing actions of some of its personalities, who have made race more of a focus than basketball.

The network is searching for a new host after Maria Taylor left following a high-profile contract dispute that also cost Rachel Nichols her job. Burack cautions ESPN about hiring Eaves or Duncan given what another ESPN host alleged about them last year.