Report: ESPN considering surprising name for top NBA broadcast team

ESPN is once again in the hunt for another analyst for its top NBA broadcast crew, and one surprising name is reportedly in the frame.

Jay Bilas, ESPN’s top college basketball analyst, is under consideration to join Mike Breen and Doris Burke, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. However, one source said Bilas is viewed as a “longshot” to join the crew, though he has received consideration.

Grant Hill, Richard Jefferson, and Tim Legler are also being considered for the job. Hill has previously worked with TNT, which will be losing its NBA rights following the upcoming season. Jefferson is already a regular on ESPN’s No. 2 broadcast team and may be the most logical choice, while Legler is a longtime network stalwart who is better known for his studio punditry.

Bilas never played in the NBA and is most associated with the college game, so he would be an unorthodox pick. One of the other options would probably be safer and more understandable.

ESPN prefers a three-person crew for its top broadcast team, but have struggled for consistency after the surprising firing of Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson last offseason. Doris Burke has been a mainstay, but Doc Rivers lasted only a few months before taking a head coaching job with the Milwaukee Bucks. His replacement was JJ Redick, who went on to land the Los Angeles Lakers job this offseason.

Despite the preference for a three-person booth, there has been some speculation ESPN might give Breen and Burke the chance to work together to start the season to see how it goes.