ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins looks foolish over Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Robin’ comment

If Kendrick Perkins is looking to go viral for making absolutely ridiculous comments, he is succeeding.

Perkins, a former NBA center who is now an analyst for ESPN, has been critical of Giannis Antetokounmpo. He described Giannis as more of a “Robin” with Khris Middleton operating as the “Batman” for the Milwaukee Bucks this postseason. Perkins says that Antetokounmpo has lacked a “Batman” mentality, meaning he is not trying to take over and dominate. Instead, he believes Giannis has been content letting Middleton take over.

.@KendrickPerkins isn't moving off his claim that Giannis is the "Robin" of the Bucks. "His dominance in the 3rd quarter took away from others. … For the whole entire 3rd quarter we watched Jrue Holiday and we watched Khris Middleton stand around and watch Giannis go to work!" pic.twitter.com/NuHTmSbExQ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 9, 2021

The comments are silly.

Giannis is an awesome player, but nobody can carry a team by themselves. Kobe needed Shaq and then Pau Gasol to win. LeBron James needed multiple All-Stars surrounding him in Miami, Cleveland and LA to win. Michael Jordan had Scottie Pippen. So ripping someone for entrusting a talented teammate is silly. The comment looks even worse when Giannis, a week after suffering a knee injury, scores over 40 points in consecutive games during the NBA Finals.

Giannis’ Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game 3 on Sunday night, completely reshaping the way the NBA Finals now look. And Perkins was actually complimentary of Antetokounmpo after the game.

But now you can understand why another NBA player has called Perkins a “clown.”