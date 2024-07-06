NBA player ejected for choking opponent in France-Germany game

A “friendly” game between France and Germany on Saturday night was anything but that for a couple of NBA players.

France and Germany squared off at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany for a friendly game as the two basketball teams prepare for the Olympics. France won the game despite having Evan Fournier ejected for an incident with Dennis Schroder in the second quarter.

Schroder was attacking the basket with his Germany squad down 41-23 in the second quarter. He collided with Fournier, who was providing some help defense and had stripped the ball.

A scuffle between Schroder of Germany and Fournier of France! pic.twitter.com/P8YNMIc3WN — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) July 6, 2024

An alternate angle showed Schroder responding to being knocked down by putting his hands at Fournier’s neck. Fournier responded by choking Schroder.

Fournier was ejected for his response. The 31-year-old had 5 points in 8 minutes before being tossed.

Victor Wembanyama was the star of the game. The French center led both teams with 25 points. Schroder had 23 points to lead Germany, which was playing without Franz and Mo Wagner, and Daniel Theis.