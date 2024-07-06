 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 6, 2024

NBA player ejected for choking opponent in France-Germany game

July 6, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Evan Fournier chokes Dennis Schroder

A “friendly” game between France and Germany on Saturday night was anything but that for a couple of NBA players.

France and Germany squared off at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany for a friendly game as the two basketball teams prepare for the Olympics. France won the game despite having Evan Fournier ejected for an incident with Dennis Schroder in the second quarter.

Schroder was attacking the basket with his Germany squad down 41-23 in the second quarter. He collided with Fournier, who was providing some help defense and had stripped the ball.

An alternate angle showed Schroder responding to being knocked down by putting his hands at Fournier’s neck. Fournier responded by choking Schroder.

Fournier was ejected for his response. The 31-year-old had 5 points in 8 minutes before being tossed.

Victor Wembanyama was the star of the game. The French center led both teams with 25 points. Schroder had 23 points to lead Germany, which was playing without Franz and Mo Wagner, and Daniel Theis.

Article Tags

Dennis SchroderEvan Fournier
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus