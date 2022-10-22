 Skip to main content
Everybody is saying the same thing about the Utah Jazz

October 22, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Danny Ainge smiles

Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz apparently do not have the words “Victor Wembanyama” in their vocabulary.

The Jazz were expected to be at the bottom of the bottom of the barrel this season after a dramatic facelift over the summer saw them trade both their franchise cornerstones in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Key starters Royce O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic were also moved in separate deals.

Much to everyone’s surprise though, Utah is undefeated (2-0) to start the season. They had a convincing 123-102 win over reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday and even defeated Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday by a 132-126 final.

That led to everybody saying the same thing about the Jazz, namely, that they have no clue how to tank. Here were some of the best tweets.

Other astonishing statistics are going viral about Utah’s stunning start to the season as well.

Though the Jazz blew up so much of their roster, they still have some nice pieces like former All-Star guard Mike Conley and ex-Sixth Man of the Year winner Jordan Clarkson. Meanwhile, recent trade acquisitions such as Malik Beasley, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler are making noise off the bench too. That is before even mentioning floor-stretching bigs Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk, who have combined for 35 points per game thus far.

The bottom will still likely fall out for Utah at some point, especially over a larger sample of games. But for now, they are sitting pretty under first-year head coach Will Hardy and the other notable names they hired this summer.

