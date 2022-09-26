 Skip to main content
Everyone made the same joke about Lakers’ new signing

September 25, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Rob Pelinka at a press conference

Jun 6, 2022; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka speaks before introducing head coach Darvin Ham at UCLA Health Training Center Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing in a familiar name this week, but not the one that you think.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Sunday that the Lakers are signing swingman Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed deal. The team is also working towards a training camp deal with ex-second round pick Dwayne Bacon, Charania adds.

The news led to everybody on Twitter making different versions of the same joke … that the Lakers had supposedly signed the Indianapolis Colts veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. Check it out.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, their guy is not a former MVP nor a multi-time Pro Bowler (though their guy is fortunately 12 years younger). The Lakers’ Ryan averaged 19.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest last season in the NBA G League. He also shot 41.5 percent from deep at 6-foot-7 and made one appearance for the rival Boston Celtics on a two-way contract.

Now that the Lakers have a Matt Ryan on their team, it balances everything out with the famous basketball name who is currently on an NFL roster.

