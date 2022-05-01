Everyone made the same joke about Commanders’ late-round draft pick

The Washington Commanders selected a familiar face in the late stages of the NFL Draft on Saturday … well, a familiar name at least.

Washington used a pick in the seventh and final round (No. 230 overall) to draft guard Chris Paul. That predictably led to everyone making the same joke about NBA All-Star Chris Paul being the player the Commanders actually chose.

They better hope Scott Foster doesn't ref NFL games too… — Micah Rumsey (@MicahRumsey) April 30, 2022

Damn shoots 14/14 then gets drafted a few days later, cant miss — Kyle Hisler (@KyleHisler) April 30, 2022

Another Chris Paul never winning a ring — ✈️💯✈️ (@JetsDumb) April 30, 2022

Unfortunately, the Commanders’ Paul is a guard of the offensive line (not point) variety. He also went to Tulsa, not Wake Forest, and is nearly twice the size of the NBA’s Paul at 331 pounds.

There have been some NBA stars who tried their hand at football before. But surely much to the disappointment of many, the Commanders’ draft pick Paul is a completely different dude.