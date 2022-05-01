 Skip to main content
Everyone made the same joke about Commanders’ late-round draft pick

April 30, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Ron Rivera on the sideline

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera walks on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders selected a familiar face in the late stages of the NFL Draft on Saturday … well, a familiar name at least.

Washington used a pick in the seventh and final round (No. 230 overall) to draft guard Chris Paul. That predictably led to everyone making the same joke about NBA All-Star Chris Paul being the player the Commanders actually chose.

Unfortunately, the Commanders’ Paul is a guard of the offensive line (not point) variety. He also went to Tulsa, not Wake Forest, and is nearly twice the size of the NBA’s Paul at 331 pounds.

There have been some NBA stars who tried their hand at football before. But surely much to the disappointment of many, the Commanders’ draft pick Paul is a completely different dude.

