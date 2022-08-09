Prominent ex-NBA All-Star in talks to join Pistons coaching staff

The Detroit Pistons could be bringing in a guy who used to torch them during the playoffs.

Frank Isola of ESPN reported on Monday that retired former NBA All-Star Rashard Lewis is in talks to join the Pistons coaching staff. Isola also notes that Detroit is already finalizing a deal with another ex-NBA player, Keith Bogans, to join head coach Dwane Casey’s staff.

Lewis, 42, is a pretty big name. Though he does not have any NBA coaching experience, Lewis spent 16 seasons in the league from 1998 to 2014. He was known as one of the best pure scorers and three-point shooters of his time, making two All-Star teams in 2005 and 2009 before winning an NBA title with the Miami Heat in 2013.

Since his NBA career ended, Lewis has spent time in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league as a member of the 3 Headed Monsters team coached by Gary Payton. Lewis becoming an assistant coach would be quite a twist though since he himself used to feud with assistant coaches during his NBA career.