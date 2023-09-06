Ex-Bucks player makes big prediction about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks fans may not like what one of their old players had to say.

Speaking this week on his “Road Trippin'” podcast, retired ex-NBA forward Richard Jefferson shared what he believes needs to happen for the Bucks to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign a contract extension with them.

“If they win a championship [within] the next two years,” said Jefferson, per HoopsHype. “If they [don’t], I think he’s gone … They changed their coach. I think they got two years. If they win a championship, I think he’ll stay. If they don’t, I think he will have an opportunity to move on.”

Jefferson, who works primarily as an analyst for ESPN, is one of the more well-connected former players. He also played for the Bucks from 2008-09.

It could be a very tall task for Milwaukee to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the next two years (before Antetokounmpo can become a free agent in 2025). As Jefferson hinted at, they just hired a rookie head coach in Adrian Griffin and will have to go through the likes of the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers just to make it out of the East. That is before even mentioning the defending champion Denver Nuggets or some of the other horrors that would await the Bucks from the West side if they are fortunate enough to make it to the NBA Finals.

Milwaukee should still feel confident though since they managed to retain a core that had the best record in the league last season (albeit before folding like a quesadilla in the first round of the playoffs). But time is of the essence when it comes to Antetokounmpo, who might already be day-dreaming of a move elsewhere.