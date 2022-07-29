Ex-Cavaliers champion officially makes return to NBA

After over a year out of the NBA, the man they call “Delly” is officially back.

The Sacramento Kings announced on Friday that they have signed veteran guard Matthew Dellavedova. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dellavedova, 31, is an eight-year NBA veteran who won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. The move to Sacramento reunites him with Kings head coach Mike Brown, who was Dellavedova’s very first coach in the NBA when they were in Cleveland together.

With his strangling defense and constant ping-ponging around the court for loose balls, Dellavedova is loved by his own team’s fans and loathed by just about everyone else. While some worrisome injury issues helped lead to his absence from the league last year, Dellavedova appears to be past that. Now he will be getting a shot on a Sacramento team where he should be able to compete for backup minutes behind De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell.