Matthew Dellavedova denies retirement rumors amid concussion issues

Matthew Dellavedova may be down, but he insists that he is not out.

Jason Lloyd and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Cleveland Cavaliers guard was facing the possibility of retirement due to lingering concussion issues. Dellavedova suffered a concussion in a Dec. 12 preseason game and is still experiencing problematic symptoms. He has not played all season and is reportedly not even able to work out properly.

Dellavedova responded to the report on Twitter, saying he was not planning to retire. He also called his injury “frustrating” but a “temporary setback.”

1/ Retirement is not on my mind at all right now. Only focus is getting healthy and back with the boys to help make a playoff push. Cavs are playing good basketball and I’m definitely looking forward to being a part of what is getting built here… — Matthew Dellavedova (@matthewdelly) February 5, 2021

2/ Injuries are frustrating but it’s a temporary setback and I’m looking forward to coming back from this better than before. Thank you and appreciate the well wishes — Matthew Dellavedova (@matthewdelly) February 5, 2021

The 30-year-old Dellavedova is a local favorite. He is on his second stint with the Cavs and won over fans with gritty performances in both the 2015 and 2016 Finals, the latter of which netted the team their first-ever NBA title.

That said, Dellavedova’s style of play has always been a bit reckless, and he unfortunately seems to be struggling with the consequences of it right now