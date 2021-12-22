Ex-Cavs teammate wonders if LeBron James could return to Cleveland

LeBron James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, left once, returned to the team, and then left for a second time. Now one of James’ former Cavs teammates seems to think that the story may not be finished just yet.

Retired NBA big man Kendrick Perkins openly wondered on Twitter this week whether James could potentially return to the Cavs again.

“I wonder if Lebron James would consider demanding a trade back to Cleveland?!” wrote Perkins. “I mean the Cavs do have nice squad! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on…”

At 19-12, the Cavs have a much better record this season than James’ 16-16 Los Angeles Lakers. Cleveland’s roster is also rife with young talent. Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen, Darius Garland, and Isaac Okoro are among their young phenoms who are all age 24 or younger. Additionally, the Cavs have been winning without last season’s leading scorer, 22-year-old Collin Sexton, who is out for the year with a torn meniscus.

When it comes to Perkins though, it is worth noting that he works for ESPN and is a hot-take specialist. But he might be more privy to James’ mindset than most, having been teammates with James on the Cavs for two seasons.

In any case, it seems more likely that James would leave the Lakers in free agency in 2023 than that he would demand a trade from them. But the best indicator would probably James’ own comments from earlier this year on how he sees the rest of his NBA career playing out.

Photo: Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports