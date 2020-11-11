Ex-Celtic Brian Scalabrine pays tribute to Tommy Heinsohn with tweet

The Boston Celtics are mourning the loss of a franchise icon after Tommy Heinsohn died on Tuesday at age 86. As someone who was a favorite of Heinsohn’s when he played for the team and then worked with the legend upon retirement, Brian Scalabrine is likely taking the loss tougher than most.

Scalabrine, who played for the Celtics from 2005-2010 and now works as an analyst for NBC Sports Boston, paid tribute to Heinsohn with a great tweet.

“Tommy is (the) most remarkable person I have ever met. He meant so much to the entire Celtics family,” Scalabrine wrote. “True legend, no words can describe your impact. I will miss our pregame dinners and your storytelling. The more I got to know him the more I wanted to be like him. RIP Legend.”

Heinsohn was the definition of a fan favorite in Boston, and Scalabrine shares that quality with him. Heinsohn played for Boston from 1956-1965, winning eight NBA championships during that span. The six-time All-Star then coached the team from 1969 to 1978 and won two more titles as a coach. Heinsohn was named NBA Coach of the Year in 1974.

While some of his commentary may have bordered on inappropriate, Heinsohn was as well-liked as they come. Many others have the same opinion of him that Scalabrine shared.