Ex-Lakers sharpshooter lands new NBA contract

Life after the Los Angeles Lakers is treating one NBA forward pretty well.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday that three-point sniper Matt Ryan is signing a new deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ryan will be getting a two-way contract to return to Minnesota.

The 26-year-old Ryan, not to be confused with the ex-NFL quarterback of the same name, put himself on the map last year as a member of the Lakers. Ryan started the season with the Lakers and shot 37.1 percent from distance over 12 appearances. He even provided one of the moments of the year for the purple and gold when he hit a game-tying corner 3 at the buzzer to force overtime in an eventual win over the New Orleans Pelicans in November.

The Lakers decided to waive Ryan in December, but he latched on with the Timberwolves later that month, shooting an even better 38.8 percent from deep in 22 total appearances. Now Ryan is officially back for another season in Minnesota (though the jokes may still continue to follow him).