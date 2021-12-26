Ex-LeBron James teammate offers to help Lakers amid their skid

One former LeBron James teammate thinks that he is just the elixir that the Los Angeles Lakers need to turn their season around.

Ex-NBA forward Michael Beasley took to Twitter after the Lakers’ latest loss on Christmas to the Brooklyn Nets to pitch his services to the team.

“@Lakers no disrespect, y’all need help,” Beasley wrote.

Beasley also said in response to a skeptical fan that he was 32, making him younger than most of the Lakers’ latest additions.

The former No. 2 overall pick Beasley was twice teammates with James. The two played together in Miami during the 2013-14 season and then again on the Lakers in the 2018-19 season.

Beasley seems pretty unlikely to get a third shot on a James team. But you never know with the Lakers signing 32-year-old Isaiah Thomas as well as 34-year-old Darren Collison in recent days. At least we know that Beasley would bring a lot of entertainment value to the Lakers.

