Ex-LeBron James teammate offers to help Lakers amid their skid

December 25, 2021
by Darryn Albert

LeBron James yells during a game

One former LeBron James teammate thinks that he is just the elixir that the Los Angeles Lakers need to turn their season around.

Ex-NBA forward Michael Beasley took to Twitter after the Lakers’ latest loss on Christmas to the Brooklyn Nets to pitch his services to the team.

“@Lakers no disrespect, y’all need help,” Beasley wrote.

Beasley also said in response to a skeptical fan that he was 32, making him younger than most of the Lakers’ latest additions.

The former No. 2 overall pick Beasley was twice teammates with James. The two played together in Miami during the 2013-14 season and then again on the Lakers in the 2018-19 season.

Beasley seems pretty unlikely to get a third shot on a James team. But you never know with the Lakers signing 32-year-old Isaiah Thomas as well as 34-year-old Darren Collison in recent days. At least we know that Beasley would bring a lot of entertainment value to the Lakers.

Photo: Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts against the Detroit Pistons in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

