Ex-Mavericks champion accused of not paying for expensive Rolex watch

Some five years after his NBA career ended, Jason Terry is facing a fairly unusual lawsuit.

Priscilla DeGregory of the New York Post reported Monday that the ex-NBA guard Terry is being accused of not paying for a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch worth $25,000, according to court documents. Terry had allegedly borrowed the custom-made watch, a 23.5-carat stainless steel piece, from celebrity jeweler Eric Mavachev in order to wear it to Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nev. during NBA Summer League. Mavachev claims that Terry later said that he wanted to buy the watch, which Mavachev agreed to. However, the payment from Terry never came, and Terry also failed to respond to follow-up messages from Mavachev, the lawsuit further alleges.

The lawsuit was officially filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday and is a breach of contract lawsuit in which Mavachev is seeking the $25,000 he says he is owed. You can read DeGregory’s full report on the suit here.

Terry, 45, played in the NBA for 19 seasons from 1999-2018. He was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2009 and won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011. Terry has since gone on to a career in coaching and is now an assistant for a different NBA team.