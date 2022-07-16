Jazz hire notable ex-NBA champion as assistant coach

The Utah Jazz organization is still without an NBA championship, but they are now bringing in a figure with at least some experience in that regard.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Saturday that the Jazz are finalizing a deal to make retired former NBA guard Jason Terry an assistant on new head coach Will Hardy’s staff.

Terry is currently the head coach of the Grand Rapids Gold (G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets). He played 19 seasons in the NBA from 1999 to 2018, winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2009 before winning an NBA title with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011. Prior to coaching in the G League, Terry had also served as an assistant at the University of Arizona, his alma mater.

Though Terry is still pretty young at 44 years old, he is actually much older than Hardy, who is only 34. Terry should be a stalwart addition to Hardy’s staff, particularly since Utah almost hired him in a different capacity.