Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report.

TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.

Shumpert was then placed under arrest for being in possession of 6.12 ounces of marijuana.

TMZ says Shumpert was also found with a Glock magazine and 14 9mm rounds in his bag, though he did not have a gun in his possession.

Shumpert was concerned about not being able to make his flight to Los Angeles, which he said was to visit his daughter. He ended up being arrested.

Shumpert was a first-round pick by the New York Knicks in 2011. The 32-year-old guard played four seasons with the Knicks, four with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and then he bounced around with the Kings and Rockets before concluding his career with the Nets.

Shumpert peaked as a rookie when he averaged 9.5 points and 1.7 steals per game. He won the championship with the 2015-2016 Cleveland Cavaliers.