Ex-NBA draft bust signs 10-day contract

Former NBA draft bust Willie Cauley-Stein has earned a call-up from the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets plan to sign Cauley-Stein to a 10-day contract, according to a report.

Cauley-Stein was the No. 6 overall pick by the Sacramento Kings in 2015. He played four seasons for them and has bounced around the NBA since then. Last summer, Cauley-Stein signed a 1-year deal with the Rockets and was given an invitation to camp. He was waived by the club just before the start of the season.

Cauley-Stein has spent this season with Houston’s G League team. He has averaged 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in 10 contests with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Houston is 13-47 this season and on a 9-game losing streak. They are the worst team in the NBA and seem to be making a bid to land the No. 1 draft pick.