Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).

Hutchison, who is still only 26, was drafted No. 22 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2018 (over Anfernee Simons, Robert Williams III, Jalen Brunson, and others). He averaged 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 103 total NBA appearances. Hutchison last played in the league for the Phoenix Suns in 2021-22 and had been averaging 16.6 points per game for the Skyforce this season.

No further details were given on Hutchison’s seemingly abrupt decision to retire. The last we heard from him was when he was trolling one of his old NBA teams on social media.