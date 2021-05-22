Wizards’ Chandler Hutchison trolls former team Bulls after making playoffs

Chandler Hutchison is having some fun at the expense of his former team.

Hutchison’s Washington Wizards clinched the No. 8 seed in the East with a victory over the Indiana Pacers in the play-in game on Thursday. After the game, Hutchison took to TikTok to troll his old team, the Chicago Bulls. In his caption, Hutchison wrote, “When you get traded and help your new team to the playoffs.”

CHANDLER HUTCHINSON MAKING FUN OF THE BULLS ON TIKTOK pic.twitter.com/I9aTOVh1nX — txbii (@GaryTrentSzn) May 21, 2021

The forward Hutchison began the season with the Bulls but got traded to the Wizards at the deadline. Washington was behind Chicago in the standings at the time. But the Wizads overtook them to get the final seed in the East while the Bulls did not even make it to the play-in tournament.

But though Hutchison has gotten more minutes with the Wizards, he is still only averaging 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for them. Regardless, this is probably the best troll job of the Bulls we have seen since this one.