Ex-Knick Stephon Marbury blasts team’s hiring of William Wesley

The New York Knicks made a power move this week with the hiring of William “World Wide Wes” Wesley, but not everybody approves of the decision.

Retired former Knicks guard Stephon Marbury took to Instagram on Thursday to criticize the team’s hiring of Wesley to their front office.

“C’mon man, c’mon man,” said Marbury. “At New York Knicks, did you really just now bring ‘World Wide Sucker’ to the New York Knicks? … Really? You brought this dude here? Why? I’m a real New York Knicks fan. I’ve been a New York Knicks fan since I was a [kid].

“C’mon [James] Dolan man,” Marbury added. “You gotta be kidding me, man. You brought this dude here? Really? What’s going on, man. There’s gotta be an explanation. Not him. Out of all people, you bring this dude here? You bring him to NYC? To New York? He don’t got no credibility here. Nah.”

Marbury then continued on Twitter, calling Wesley a “fake kiss a$$.”

@nyknicks when are we really going to try to win in NY. The people of NY deserve real New York people leading the way for New Yorkers. These fake kiss a$$ blow up fast cats ain’t going to cut the check other than going into BOA to deposit the check. We sick and tired! pic.twitter.com/uYP9qBrFId — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) June 25, 2020

Wesley, who had previously worked with new Knicks president Leon Rose at Creative Arts Agency, is widely recognized as a powerful shadow figure in the basketball world. He is known for his relationships with several top-name players and coaches and will now serve as executive vice president/senior basketball adviser for the Knicks.

As for Marbury, he played for the Knicks from 2004 to 2009, representing his longest NBA stop. Marbury is also something of a New York basketball purist, so it isn’t too shocking that he feels very strongly about the Wesley hiring.