Ex-Warriors coach interviews with rival team

The Los Angeles Lakers have moved slowly in their search for a successor to Frank Vogel, who was fired after a 33-49 campaign. But earlier this week, the team touched base with a prospective replacement who would make LeBron James happy: former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson.

Shams Charania reports that Jackson interviewed with the Lakers.

Jackson, who is among the finalists for the Sacramento Kings’ head coaching job, has already received a vote of confidence from James.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported last month that James would be “very enthused” if the Lakers hired Jackson. And that, of course, holds significant weight in L.A. given James’ influence and organizational power.

Jackson spent three seasons as coach of the Warriors, compiling a record of 121-109. He was fired in 2014 and replaced by Steve Kerr, who quickly went on to win an NBA title. After his termination, Jackson returned to TV and joined ESPN as a game analyst.

In addition to Jackson, the Lakers have also interviewed Terry Stotts for their head coaching job.