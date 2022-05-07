 Skip to main content
Report: Lakers interviewing former coach of Western Conference rival

May 6, 2022
by Grey Papke
The Los Angeles Lakers’ hunt for a new head coach is reportedly taking them to a foe they know well.

The Lakers interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for their head coach position this week, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Stotts joins an increasingly long list of interviews for the position.

Stotts was consistently successful in Portland when it came to making the playoffs. His inability to break through, however, ultimately led to his firing at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The Lakers initially aimed high with their coaching search, but their efforts to land a top target employed by another team do not appear to be going well. Stotts would likely offer stability and a steady hand, though handling the big personalities on the Lakers would be very different than what he had to deal with in Portland.

