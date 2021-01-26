Ex-Warriors teammate tells crazy story of how Stephen Curry motivates himself

Andrew Bogut has a story to tell to anyone who has doubts about Stephen Curry’s killer instinct.

Speaking this week on his “Rogue Bogues” podcast, the retired ex-Golden State Warrior had a crazy revelation about how Curry motivates himself.

“He’ll check his [social media] mentions at halftime, when he has a bad half,” said Bogut. “It’s the craziest s— I ever saw. Yeah, Steph, if he had a bad half, he would go on social media and then come out and drop 30 [in the second half].”

For Bogut, who was teammates with Curry for five seasons and an NBA championship victory in 2015, the story seems very plausible. Especially during their dynasty years, the Warriors were famous for coming out with a vengeance in the third quarter of games specifically. As the leader of the team, Curry was often the catalyst for those deadly runs.

The two-time MVP Curry has more motivational material to go off this year. But the lesson here is probably to try tweeting at Curry during halftime of Golden State’s games. Based on Bogut’s story, he just might see it.

H/T CBS Sports