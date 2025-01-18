Report reveals expected favorite to trade for Cameron Johnson

Cameron Johnson is the hottest name on the NBA trade market right now, and there may be a particular team moving into pole position for him.

Veteran NBA writer Jake Fischer reported on Saturday that the Sacramento Kings may have the best chance of trading for the Brooklyn Nets forward Johnson, citing an unnamed Western Conference executive. Fischer notes that the Kings, who are now back in the playoff hunt with an 8-2 record under interim head coach Doug Christie, continue to be mentioned as a potential suitor for Johnson.

The 28-year-old Johnson is an excellent two-way contributor at 6-foot-8 with an average of 19.6 points per game this season. He is under contract for two more full seasons as well, and the rebuilding Nets look ripe to sell after already trading away the likes of Mikal Bridges and Dennis Schroder in recent months.

As for the Kings, they have plenty to offer Brooklyn in a possible trade package, even if they hold onto core duo De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. With younger talent on the roster like Malik Monk (26), Kevin Huerter (26), Keon Ellis (25), Keegan Murray (24), and Devin Carter (22) along with draft capital to potentially include, the Kings can put together a very competitive offer.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were mentioned earlier this week as a possible suitor for Johnson, but Fischer notes that their interest “seems preliminary at best.” Though there are also some other major players in the mix for the former lottery pick Johnson, it seems the 21-20 Kings will be at the top of that conversation as well.