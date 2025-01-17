Report: Cavaliers trying to trade for notable 20-ppg scorer ahead of deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not about to rest on the laurels of their NBA-best record so far this season.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Cavs have expressed interest in trading for Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. Vardon further characterizes Cleveland’s supposed interest as “serious.”

The Cavs have jetted their way to a 34-6 record through the first half of the season on the heels of the NBA’s most efficient offense as well as a top-10 defensive unit. But with Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen holding down the other four spots on the court, the small forward position is Cleveland’s biggest area of need. Dean Wade is currently starting for the Cavs, but he is far more of an offensive-minded role player. Meanwhile, Isaac Okoro has largely fallen out of the rotation this season while Max Strus and Caris LeVert also give up some length and some defensive chops when playing at the forward position.

The 6-foot-8 Johnson is averaging a stellar 19.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game for the Nets this season and can thrive in both forward spots. He also has significant playoff experience and was a crucial factor off the bench for the Phoenix Suns team that made the 2021 NBA Finals.

Johnson, a 28-year-old making roughly $22 million per season through 2026-27, will not be easy to get because of how many other teams are after him (including one of Cleveland’s biggest threats to the title). But it looks like the Cavs have every intention of joining the competition as well.