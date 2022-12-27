Extent of Domantas Sabonis’ hand injury revealed

The extent of Domantas Sabonis’ hand injury has been revealed.

The Sacramento Kings big man injured his hand in the team’s 125-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Here's the play from last night's game where Kings star Domantas Sabonis injured his right hand pic.twitter.com/OMsVdcvTTj — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 24, 2022

Sabonis underwent testing and evaluation Saturday for the injury.

The Kings on Monday said that Sabonis sustained an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament (right thumb). According to the team, the big man will try to play through the injury.

Sabonis had a triple-double in the game despite the defeat. He is averaging 17.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game this season.

How the 26-year-old is able to perform while injured remains to be seen. The Kings are 17-14 on the season.