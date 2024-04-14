 Skip to main content
Fans catch major mistake made during Grizzlies-Lakers game

April 13, 2024
by Larry Brown
Grizzlies and Lakers

Some observant fans noticed a major mistake that was made during Friday’s Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies game.

The Lakers beat the Grizzlies 123-120 at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn. There was some extra time played in the game even though the contest did not go to overtime. How did that happen? It was all due to a mistake.

The Grizzlies were leading 93-92 in the third quarter and had the ball. The shot clock was ticking down, so the Grizzlies attempted two shots, but both missed the rim. With 1:14 left in the quarter, the officials finally blew their whistle to indicate the Grizzlies should lose possession due to a shot-clock violation.

The shot clock was correctly reset to 24 seconds, and the ball was correctly given to the Lakers. However, the game clock mistakenly was reset to 2:20, adding an extra 1:06 to the game.

You can watch the clock jump in this video:

Amazingly, nobody noticed the error, so the rest of the quarter was played on that clock, resulting in a quarter that lasted 13:06 in game time rather than 12:00.

What helped tipped some fans off to the error was the play-by-play from the game, which showed overlapping events from 2:20 to 1:14 in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the Grizzlies’ scorekeeping has come under question.

This is a pretty embarrassing development for not just the Grizzlies, but also the league overall.

Los Angeles LakersMemphis GrizzliesNBA referee mistakes
