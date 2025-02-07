Fan screwed out of $10,000 by insurance company after making halfcourt challenge

A fan was screwed out of a $10,000 prize despite appearing to complete a halfcourt challenge at a college basketball game on Wednesday.

A fan named Noah was selected to participate in a shooting challenge during halftime of the UMass women’s basketball game against St. Bonaventure at Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

As Noah held the ball getting ready for the challenge to begin, it was clear he knew what he was doing. He took a pound dribble before completing a text book layup. He then swished his free throw. It was at that point that the organizers of the contest had to realize they were in trouble. Noah then drained his three-pointer, giving himself plenty of time for the halfcourt shot attempt. As Noah brought the ball up the court, he went behind his back to set up for the halfcourt shot. He swished that one too as if he had practiced it for years.

It looked like Noah was going to walk away with the $10,000 prize, but there was one big problem: his foot was on the halfcourt line when he took his shot. Consequently, the insurance company that handles the contest — OddsOn Promotions — declined to give Noah the full prize.

To try making it up to Noah after the technicality, UMass offered the fan four tickets in a suite to attend a UMass men’s game, two courtside seats to attend a UMass women’s game, $100 in gift cards to be used at concession stands inside the Mullins Center, and bag of UMass swag.