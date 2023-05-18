 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 17, 2023

Fans furious after YouTube TV goes down at end of Heat-Celtics

May 17, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

A message saying TNT was down

YouTube TV had a massive failure on Wednesday night during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, leaving fans furious.

YouTube TV, which sells streaming TV packages that offer the ability for viewers to watch several different channels/networks, had a failure issue with streaming TNT late in the game.

Viewers got a black screen with the message “TNT is temporarily down.” They also started to get ads for the “Little Mermaid.”

Other channels were working for YouTube TV, just not TNT, which was broadcasting the game.

Then there were fans who put it together that the NFL “Sunday Ticket” package is set to be hosted by YouTube TV in the fall and pointed out the potential issues.

If YouTube TV had a massive issue during an Eastern Conference Final game, how are they going to be able to handle the onslaught of viewers for the NFL? What a disaster.

Article Tags

NBA playoffs 2023YouTube TV
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus