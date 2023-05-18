Fans furious after YouTube TV goes down at end of Heat-Celtics

YouTube TV had a massive failure on Wednesday night during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, leaving fans furious.

YouTube TV, which sells streaming TV packages that offer the ability for viewers to watch several different channels/networks, had a failure issue with streaming TNT late in the game.

Viewers got a black screen with the message “TNT is temporarily down.” They also started to get ads for the “Little Mermaid.”

YouTube TV stopped working country-wide during the final minutes of Heat/Celtics tonight. With the NFL moving Sunday Ticket exclusively to YouTube TV, they're banking this won't happen come September. pic.twitter.com/uXuGyIEC7w — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 18, 2023

Thanks @TeamYouTube and @YouTubeTV for this high quality stream. And yeah my internet connection is just fine. #MIAvsBOS pic.twitter.com/o5PPohN8Jn — thisisscout (@thisisscout1) May 18, 2023

I’ve watched the little mermaid trailer 50 times now, fix your app YouTube tv — Major Passons (@Major_Passons) May 18, 2023

.@YouTubeTV Can you please put the game back on instead of the Little Mermaid trailer? — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) May 18, 2023

Celtics crunch time and YouTube tv has made me watch the little mermaid trailer 18 times in a row — Mike Wanders (@Mike_Wanders) May 18, 2023

YouTubetv literally laughing at me while I try and watch the Heat vs Celtics game one pic.twitter.com/lGDVVVTi1K — Drknockboots (@handlebarchar) May 18, 2023

YouTube TV charging $80/month but is having issues during the Conference Finals!!!!! This is ghetto @YouTubeTV — King Kayla (@kaylatessa) May 18, 2023

Anyone else with YouTubeTV currently have the Little Mermaid trailer just playing on a loop on TNT instead of the game? — Rob Edwards (@RobertDEdwards) May 18, 2023

The only reason I have @YouTubeTV is live sports. Have spent all of #MIAvsBOS with the stream buffering. At the same time prices go up, and can we expect any credit from @TeamYouTube for this? Of course not. — thisisscout (@thisisscout1) May 18, 2023

Other channels were working for YouTube TV, just not TNT, which was broadcasting the game.

Then there were fans who put it together that the NFL “Sunday Ticket” package is set to be hosted by YouTube TV in the fall and pointed out the potential issues.

YouTubeTV really wants us to believe they can handle NFL Sunday Ticket and they can’t even get it together for game 1 of the ECF. Not even game 6 or 7… — Natasha (@SportsTalkTasha) May 18, 2023

Y’all are not ready to run NFL games @YouTubeTV — Honk The Bobo (@ColeyMick) May 18, 2023

Hey @YouTubeTV , you ruined the eastern conference finals @NBA tonight as well as any other tv. Please fix this before you start the @NFL Package this off-season. — Kevin Kelley (@coachkelley1) May 18, 2023

So YouTubeTV is going to take over NFL Sunday Ticket, but can’t handle an NBA conference finals game on TNT?! 🫤Every other channel is functioning except the one channel so many want to watch right now. — DanniB (@its_me_dannib) May 18, 2023

If YouTube TV had a massive issue during an Eastern Conference Final game, how are they going to be able to handle the onslaught of viewers for the NFL? What a disaster.