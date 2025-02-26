Fans have created an amazing new nickname for Luka Doncic in response to the latest report about the new Los Angeles Lakers star.

A report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick published on Wednesday said that the Dallas Mavericks feared a “catastrophe” with Doncic’s health in the future. That was the team’s supposed justification for trading away a superstar in the middle of his prime years.

The report stated that Doncic’s affinity for drinking beer and smoking hookah bothered some with his former team. Naturally, fans used that to put together a humorous nickname for Doncic — “Hookah Doncic” — and defended him.

Feb 4, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is introduced at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Hookah Doncic really is a modern day MJ, love this guy. Work to live, don’t live to work. https://t.co/5MsW8Ojg4W — Jack Raines (@Jack_Raines) February 26, 2025

I’d take Hookah Doncic over 99% of the league so idk why Nico seems intent on slandering his character like this. We all seen him at the game in LA, we know who the source is here https://t.co/3jPFm1s525 — Kolby (@KolbyC33) February 26, 2025

The Mavs were really concerned about Hookah Doncic 😂 pic.twitter.com/fMLj7no1aP — NBALakersReport (@NBALakersReport) February 26, 2025

Hookah Doncic carried yall to the WCF twice and Finals



5 time all-NBA



Only 25 years old and will continue to not only get better, but I believe he’ll start really taking care of his body too next to Bron (the offseason with them two will be legendary)



Just admit yall dumb… https://t.co/U7b5AMBomd — Wavy🌊 (@vladdwavy) February 26, 2025

Hookah Doncic is alright with me. 5x all nba🤣🤣 https://t.co/XtfZsBiOfS — Breon D.Baker (@_CoachBDBaker) February 26, 2025

Mavs doing anything and everything to try and justify the most bonehead move of the century in trading away Luka and it's only adding to his lore 😂



Long live Hookah Doncic https://t.co/kDqpR8ugyX — MONTOYAAAAA (@KSpenceMedia) February 26, 2025

Dallas continues to try to justify themselves for trading Hookah Doncic, but the fans aren’t buying it. Hookah would have to completely fall off at some point in the next two years to possibly make the trade look OK. Don’t forget, Hookah Doncic took the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last year despite all the beer and hookah. Dallas is trying everything to explain themselves, but nothing they say seems to be smoothing things over.