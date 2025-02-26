Fans have created an amazing new nickname for Luka Doncic in response to the latest report about the new Los Angeles Lakers star.
A report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick published on Wednesday said that the Dallas Mavericks feared a “catastrophe” with Doncic’s health in the future. That was the team’s supposed justification for trading away a superstar in the middle of his prime years.
The report stated that Doncic’s affinity for drinking beer and smoking hookah bothered some with his former team. Naturally, fans used that to put together a humorous nickname for Doncic — “Hookah Doncic” — and defended him.
Dallas continues to try to justify themselves for trading Hookah Doncic, but the fans aren’t buying it. Hookah would have to completely fall off at some point in the next two years to possibly make the trade look OK. Don’t forget, Hookah Doncic took the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last year despite all the beer and hookah. Dallas is trying everything to explain themselves, but nothing they say seems to be smoothing things over.