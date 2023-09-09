FIBA trolls Team USA, Canada via social media

The dream matchup for North Americans came to fruition at the 2023 FIBA World Cup — just not in the way Team USA and Canada envisioned it.

Both the United States and Canada — the two sides fielding the most NBA talent in the tournament — were upset in the semifinal round Friday against Germany and Serbia, respectively. The North American squads will face off for the battle for third on Sunday.

The pair of surprising results even had the official FIBA X account cracking jokes at the losing teams’ expense.

“Everyone in our comments before the semis: ‘We want USA-Canada.'”

“There, you have it,” FIBA’s account said.

Team USA and Canada were the top two favorites entering the tournament. With names like Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and RJ Barrett leading the way for the two sides, a collision course between them appeared likely.

However, the US side fell 113-111 to Germany, who were led by NBA veteran Dennis Schroder. Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 23-point effort spearheaded Serbia’s 95-86 victory over the Canadians.

Despite the reduced stakes, the Team USA vs. Canada matchup is still likely to yield some memorable moments as both teams look to end on a high note.