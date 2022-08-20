Former Cavaliers star lands interesting new coaching job

An ex-Cleveland Cavaliers star player is officially back in basketball.

Chris Long of KSTP-TV in Minnesota reported on Friday that former NBA swingman Ricky Davis is expected to be announced as the new basketball coach at Minneapolis’ North Community High School (more commonly known as Minneapolis North). The school’s longtime head coach, Larry McKenzie, recently retired after 24 years and six state championships.

Davis, 42, played in the NBA for 12 years, including two with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2005 to 2007. His career apex came on the Cavs though, including the 2002-03 season when he led the team with career-high tallies of 20.6 points and 5.5 assists per game. But Davis may be best remembered for his boneheaded triple-double spectacle during that same year.

The former first-round pick Davis previously stated that he has some major coaching ambitions. Now he will officially begin his coaching career with a fairly prominent local institution.