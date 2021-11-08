Former Laker’s son ruined rare piece of Kobe Bryant memorabilia

The son of one former Los Angeles Laker made a decision with some Kobe Bryant memorabilia that he would probably like to have back.

Ron Artest III, the son of retired NBA champion Ron Artest (who now goes by Metta Sandiford-Artest), spoke this week with TMZ Sports and revealed that he ruined a rare piece of Bryant memorabilia when he was younger.

“One time after a game, I was sitting outside of the locker room,” said Artest III. “[Kobe] walked in and a security guard came out and gave me the shoes [Kobe] just wore. As soon as I got them shoes, next day I went to the court and started playing in them and just tore them up. Instead of trying to hold them, I was like ‘Nah, I’m playing [in them].

“Game-worn shoes, I felt like ‘Like Mike,’ like the movie,” Artest III added. “I played in them and tore them up.”

The elder Artest played with Bryant on the Lakers from 2009 to 2013 and again in the 2015-16 season. That means that Artest III, who was born in 1999, was still a kid when he got the shoes. Thus, it’s hard to blame him for wanting to experience the magic of playing in Bryant’s game-worn sneakers.

That said, Bryant memorabilia has seen an absurd spike in price ever since his tragic passing in 2020. Even if Artest III didn’t want to sell the shoes, he probably still wishes that he kept them as a relic.

