Former Mavericks player pulls sick $100,000 Luka Doncic rookie card

Luka Doncic’s former teammate Grant Williams picked the perfect day to start his basketball card collection.

On Friday, Williams made waves in the sports card community when he pulled one of the most valuable Doncic rookie cards out there.

The former Dallas Mavericks forward bought a box of 2018-19 Panini National Treasures for $10,500. The set is considered the most valuable out there for modern-day cards. The biggest chase player from the 2018-19 box is Doncic by a country mile and his rookie patch autographs (RPA) easily sell for six-figure sums.

While at a convention, Williams detailed the story of him pulling the card — a Doncic RPA numbered to 10. Such a card is worth at least $100,000 but Williams claims he’s gotten offers for well beyond that.

“Someone offered me $300,000 already before I even got it graded,” said Williams. “Another person offered $250,000. Another person offered $500,000.”

Hornets forward @Grant2Will, on his first day collecting basketball cards, bought a box of National Treasures for $10,500. He pulled a Luka Dončić worth at least $100,000. pic.twitter.com/ZOJANbK9sg — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 16, 2024

Williams added that he’s holding off from taking any of the offers because he wants to give Doncic himself the “right of first refusal.” The Charlotte Hornets wing said that he believes Doncic “would buy this for like a million.”

Those who open a 10-card box of National Treasures are usually considered lucky to get their money back. On Friday, Williams apparently had all the luck in the world.

It’s quite ironic that Williams of all people pulled the card given that he was reportedly traded to the Hornets last season because the Mavericks were “fed up” with his constant yapping.