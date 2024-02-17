The brutal reason Mavericks traded Grant Williams revealed

The Dallas Mavericks traded forward Grant Williams to the Charlotte Hornets at the deadline and as it turns out, the move was motivated by more than just Williams’ regressing play on the court.

During a recent appearance on Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that the Mavericks had become fed up with Williams’ relentless “yapping.” Moreover, they were dismayed because the 25-year-old had let himself go.

“I would say one of the ways that Grant Williams rubbed people the wrong way, the yap, yap, yapping obviously that’s kind of part of it with him. Which it’s charmingly obnoxious if he’s productive and it’s grating when he’s not,” MacMahon said. “But he didn’t report in good shape and Grant Williams not in good shape is not a good defender.”

Williams’ tenure in Dallas lasted just 47 games. He steadily saw his minutes decrease this season, falling from an average of 28 minutes in November to an average of 22 minutes in January.

On February 8, the Mavericks finally pulled the plug and shipped Williams, Seth Curry and a 2027 first-round pick off to the aforementioned Hornets in exchange for P.J. Washington and two second-round picks.

Dallas posted a 5-0 record this season in games Williams sat out and have gone 4-0 since his trade. They also had a net rating of -4.0 with him on the floor and 3.9 with him on the bench.

Although Williams has played better in Charlotte thus far, it appears to be addition by subtraction for the Mavericks, who are also enjoying the silence.