Former NBA guard says he is no longer under contract with TNT

TNT still holds the rights to the NBA for one more season, but a notable name is already making an early exit.

Retired former Sixth Man of the Year winner Jamal Crawford revealed in a post to social media this week that he is no longer under contract with TNT. Crawford revealed to a fan that he is now a “tv free agent.”

Thank you!

I’m actually a tv free agent.

So will see where my tv journey takes me. Definitely feel like I’ll be calling games though https://t.co/vnIAj71bE7 — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 20, 2024

The 44-year-old Crawford, who officially announced his retirement in 2022 after 20 seasons in the league, had been working at TNT ever since then. He began as a member of the studio crew on Tuesdays and had since worked his way up to game broadcasts, sometimes serving as the third man alongside Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller.

Crawford is seen as an up-and-coming media figure and had won over many fans with his enthusiasm and ability to convey basketball knowledge during broadcasts. He had even produced some incredible viral moments during playoff games and shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a new gig.