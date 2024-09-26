Frank Kaminsky returning to NBA with West playoff team

Frank the Tank is making his grand return to the league.

Priority Sports, the agency that represents Frank Kaminsky, revealed on Thursday that the seven-footer is returning to the NBA. Kaminsky is reuniting with his former team, the Phoenix Suns.

Frank The Tank is back in Phoenix. Congrats to @FSKPart3 on signing with the @Suns! pic.twitter.com/JBZpd8Lchn — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) September 26, 2024

Now 31, Kaminsky is a former National College Player of the Year with Wisconsin who was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He already played for the Suns from 2019-22, including during their 2021 Finals run.

After averaging 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in 2022-23 between the Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets, Kaminsky played last season overseas with Partizan in Serbia. But Kaminsky is now getting new life in the NBA and continues to do well for himself off the court as well.