Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.

Vogel was meeting with the media for a postgame press conference when he was told about Woj’s report. The Lakers coach said the team hadn’t told him “sh-t.”

Frank Vogel says, "I haven't been told s— and I'm going to enjoy tonight's game … We'll deal with tomorrow tomorrow," when asked about the ESPN story about his job status. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 11, 2022

You can see the video here.

That’s rough.

We all know that basketball is a business, and that these are paid professionals who have to take good news and bad news. But that still doesn’t mean it’s not tough or inappropriate to learn of something like that via the media.

A report like that should never be leaked out before the team talks with the coach. And no coach — much less a championship coach — should ever have to face the media and be embarrassed like that.