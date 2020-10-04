Frank Vogel does not like ‘Playoff’ Rajon Rondo nickname

“Playoff Rondo” has arisen once again this postseason, but Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel thinks that the nickname is a bit disrespectful.

Vogel told reporters on Sunday that he is not a fan of Rajon Rondo being called “Playoff Rondo” for his seemingly elevated play in the playoffs.

“It implies he’s not good in the regular season,” said Vogel, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll. “But he’s been good for us all year.”

Vogel also noted that elite players always raise their games in the playoffs. He added that Rondo watches as much if not more film than many coaches.

The ex-All-Star Rondo has long had a reputation for rising to the occasion in crucial games. It is especially so if he is playing in the playoffs or on national TV. His overall play in the regular season is often underwhelming however.

This year, Rondo averaged 7.1 points and 5.0 assists a game on 32.8 percent from deep during the season. Those numbers have risen to 9.5 points and 7.2 assists per game on 44.7 percent from deep in the playoffs. Vogel may just be standing up for his guy though, as even Rondo hates the nickname.