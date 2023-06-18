Frank Vogel poaches multiple staffers from Lakers

Frank Vogel is bringing multiple members of his former Los Angeles Lakers staff with him to Phoenix.

Miles Simon and John Lucas III have joined Vogel’s staff with the Suns, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

Simon, 47, was hired by the Lakers as an assistant in 2017 when Luke Walton was the head coach in L.A. Simon remained on the staff when Vogel took over in 2019 and then became the head coach of the South Bay Lakers — the Lakers’ NBA G League affiliate — in 2021.

The 40-year-old Lucas was an assistant with the Lakers for the 2021-22 season. He was let go when Darvin Ham took over and did not coach in the NBA last season.

Simon and Lucas are the second and third former Lakers assistants to be hired by Vogel in Phoenix. Jon Pastorek, who had been an assistant in L.A. since 2017, will also join the Suns.

There has also been talk that Vogel and the Suns could add at least one player that Vogel coached with the Lakers.