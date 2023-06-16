Suns linked to ex-Frank Vogel Lakers player

New Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel could be bringing in a member of his old cavalry.

NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reports this week that the Suns are a team to watch with regard to veteran forward Kyle Kuzma. The 27-year-old Kuzma can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

This is not the first time that we have heard Kuzma being linked to Phoenix. Shams Charania of The Athletic had reported several months ago that the Suns were interested in trading for Kuzma. Now Phoenix can cut out the middle man and sign Kuzma directly.

Kuzma, who just had a career year for the Washington Wizards with 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, is obviously familiar with Vogel. He played for Vogel on the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019-21, and they won the NBA title together in the 2020 Orlando bubble. Kuzma also has other West Coast ties, having gone to college at the University of Utah.

After bowing out in the second round this year, the Suns badly need to improve on their depth. One of their biggest positions of need is the other forward spot next to Kevin Durant, where neither Josh Okogie nor Torrey Craig were able to make a consistent two-way impact. The long, high-scoring Kuzma would be a natural fit at that position, and he recently hinted at what he is looking for from his next team.