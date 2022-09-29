 Skip to main content
Frank Vogel spotted at practice with 1 notable NBA team

September 28, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Frank Vogel looking on

Oct 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

You can fire Frank Vogel, but you certainly cannot get rid of him.

The former Los Angeles Lakers coach Vogel was seen at practice for the Dallas Mavericks as they began training camp this week. Take a look.

For Vogel, who was terminated by the Lakers in April after three seasons in charge, it is fitting that he is around the Mavericks. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd was on Vogel’s staff in L.A. when they won the NBA title in 2020. Mavs assistant Jared Dudley was also a player on that Vogel-led Lakers team.

It remains to be seen if Vogel will be coaching in any official capacity this season. But we know that there is actually another NBA team that is interested in hiring him.

