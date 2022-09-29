Frank Vogel spotted at practice with 1 notable NBA team

You can fire Frank Vogel, but you certainly cannot get rid of him.

The former Los Angeles Lakers coach Vogel was seen at practice for the Dallas Mavericks as they began training camp this week. Take a look.

Former #Lakers coach Frank Vogel observing #Mavs practice with Nico Harrison pic.twitter.com/iNcu5dGHPh — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) September 28, 2022

Good to see Tyson Chandler back, having a chat with Frank Vogel. pic.twitter.com/51ExdS5d0S — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) September 28, 2022

For Vogel, who was terminated by the Lakers in April after three seasons in charge, it is fitting that he is around the Mavericks. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd was on Vogel’s staff in L.A. when they won the NBA title in 2020. Mavs assistant Jared Dudley was also a player on that Vogel-led Lakers team.

It remains to be seen if Vogel will be coaching in any official capacity this season. But we know that there is actually another NBA team that is interested in hiring him.