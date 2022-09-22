Ex-NBA champion coach could join Celtics amid Ime Udoka drama?

The Boston Celtics may be in desperate need of some experience on their coaching staff this upcoming season, and there are rumblings that they could add a former NBA champion to the mix.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated said Thursday that the Celtics may try to add former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel to their staff. While assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is expected to serve as interim head coach during Ime Udoka’s impending suspension, Vogel has a relationship with Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and is available.

Don't be surprised if Frank Vogel is considered for the Celtics bench. Joe Mazzulla is expected to be elevated, but the staff is thin with head coaching experience. Vogel has a longstanding relationship with Brad Stevens. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) September 22, 2022

The Celtics have not made any official announcements, but reports indicate Udoka will be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season. The 45-year-old coach is said to have violated the team’s code of conduct by having a consensual intimate relationship with another team employee. Mannix said it is even possible that Udoka could resign.

Ime Udoka has considered the possibility of resigning, sources told @SInow. Internally, coaches and staff members are bracing for the likelihood that Udoka will be suspended for one year for having a relationship with a female staffer. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) September 22, 2022

Vogel coached the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019 until he was fired at the conclusion of last season. He led the team to an NBA title during the bubble season in 2019-20. Vogel, 49, was the head coach of the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers before being hired by L.A.